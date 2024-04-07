Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

