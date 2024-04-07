eCash 1-Day Volume Hits $331.68 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $331.68 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,867.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.00980169 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00048562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00142679 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000417 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,684,079,673,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

