4,811 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,136.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.9 %

ZION traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 1,443,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.