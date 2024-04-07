Souders Financial Advisors Has $404,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,921. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.