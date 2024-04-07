Souders Financial Advisors Has $564,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,132,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $92,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,134 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.47. 13,774,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $50.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.