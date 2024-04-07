Souders Financial Advisors Buys 162 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

