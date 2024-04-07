Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. 33,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,057. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

