Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 273.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:UBER traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.16. 21,340,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,688,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
