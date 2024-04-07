Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,517 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.90. 4,825,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

