Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $518.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.59. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

