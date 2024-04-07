Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,116 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

