Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases New Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 39.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trustmark from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 221,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.82. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

