Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys New Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,410,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 8,512.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 219,960 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 7,335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,797,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 646.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,534. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

