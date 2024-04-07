Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $158.52. 1,608,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,856. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

