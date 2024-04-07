Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4,941.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $3,273,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. The company had a trading volume of 730,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,591. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

