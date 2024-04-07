Toncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124.14 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.34 billion and $124.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00007667 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,051,780 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,033,569.672269 with 3,470,607,813.368438 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.44227226 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $160,875,605.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

