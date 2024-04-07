Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

ENB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,075. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

