Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,618. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

