Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mplx by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,066 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mplx by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mplx by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Mplx Trading Down 0.5 %

MPLX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. 1,981,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.89.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.