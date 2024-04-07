3,163 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after buying an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of EQT by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

