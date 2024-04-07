Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases New Shares in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth about $701,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. 244,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.