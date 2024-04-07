Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,330 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Exelon worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

