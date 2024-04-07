Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of DT Midstream worth $38,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.1 %

DTM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.75. 692,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 74.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

