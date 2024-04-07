Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 4.90% of Centrus Energy worth $41,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

LEU stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $44.78. 193,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,746. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $702.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

