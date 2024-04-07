Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.68. 11,530,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

