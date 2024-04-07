Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,453 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $40,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

