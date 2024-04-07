Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,431,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BND stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. 11,530,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

