Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $41,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after buying an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. 2,431,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

