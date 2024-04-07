Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,800 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. 1,113,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

