Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,923 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 81.3% in the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.77. 2,326,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $137.25. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

