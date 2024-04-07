Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $453,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 3,212.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 232,949 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Mosaic by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 226,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,982 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,994. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.