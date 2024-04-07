Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Lam Research worth $157,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.68.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $16.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $968.58. 801,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $926.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $778.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $480.45 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

