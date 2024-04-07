2,023 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.52.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.87. 924,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.18 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

