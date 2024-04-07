Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE TD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

