Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,087 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $51,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,831,000 after buying an additional 181,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $793,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.2 %

RRX stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $172.40. 518,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,921. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.48.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

