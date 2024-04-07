Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 204,913 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,913 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $47,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

In other SentinelOne news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,021. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 5,568,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,222. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

