Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Pembina Pipeline worth $45,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

