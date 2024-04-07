Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.53% of RBC Bearings worth $43,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.7 %

RBC traded up $4.42 on Friday, reaching $266.03. 89,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,693. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.90. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $288.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

