Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 42,433 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Trade Desk worth $44,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. 1,919,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

