Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,254 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $54,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

