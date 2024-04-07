Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $58,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shopify by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $427,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shopify Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

