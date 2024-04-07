DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $34.68 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,318 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Kenvue worth $34,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,312,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Company Profile



Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

