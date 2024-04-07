DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,641 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 41,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $4,880,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Logitech International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.36. 323,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

