DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,700 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.32% of TopBuild worth $37,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.40.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.91. 190,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,726. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.26 and a 200 day moving average of $337.99.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

