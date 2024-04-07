Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,009 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of United Rentals worth $220,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $13.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $706.87. 275,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $676.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.