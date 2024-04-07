Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 11,774 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

BAC opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

