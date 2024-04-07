New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 58,642 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,642 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $242,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average is $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

