Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $76.32. 3,387,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,295. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

