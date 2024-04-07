Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 349,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $48.30. 2,055,966 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

