DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $154.22 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 149,387 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.44% of PPG Industries worth $154,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $139.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,674. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

